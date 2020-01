Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for "Marriage Story" at The Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Laura Dern and Brad Pitt won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Film for their performances in Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sunday.

Moments after his win, Pitt's former wife Jennifer Aniston accepted the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for The Morning Show.

Performers from Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones were honored with SAG statuettes for Best Stunt Ensemble in their respective film and TV categories.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actress in a TV Comedy prize for Fleabag and Tony Shalhoub picked up the trophy for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The cast of Maisel, including Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, also earned the title of Best Ensemble in a TV Comedy, while Michelle Williams collected the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Fosse/Verdon.

The SAG gala honoring excellence in film and television acting does not have a host this year.

The Hollywood ceremony is airing on sister stations TBS and TNT, as well as live-streaming on numerous digital platforms.