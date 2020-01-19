Jan. 19 (UPI) -- 1917 -- a World War I picture directed by Sam Mendes and starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman -- won the Producers Guild Award for Best Film in Los Angeles Saturday.

Fleabag, a British series created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, won for Best TV Comedy.

Both 1917 and Fleabag featured actor Andrew Scott.

The guild's award for Best TV Drama went to Succession, which stars Hiam Abbass, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Sarah Snook.

Toy Story 4 -- featuring the voice performances of Tim Allen and Tom Hanks -- won for Best Animated Film.

Finding Neverland was named Best TV Documentary and Apollo 11 was deemed Best Film Documentary.