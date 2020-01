James Earl Jones smiles during the 366th commencement for Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on May 25. He turns 88 on January 17. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

Zooey Deschanel attends the premiere of "Good Boys" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 14. The actor turns 40 on January 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Pope Pius V in 1504

-- American statesman, scientist and author Benjamin Franklin in 1706

-- Author Anne Bronte in 1820

-- British statesman David Lloyd George in 1863

-- U.S. gangster Al Capone in 1899

-- English novelist Nevil Shute in 1899

-- Actor Betty White in 1922 (age 98)

-- Singer Eartha Kitt in 1927

-- Beauty specialist Vidal Sassoon in 1928

-- Actor James Earl Jones in 1931 (age 89)

-- Douglas Wilder, first black governor elected in U.S., in 1931 (age 89)

-- Puppeteer Shari Lewis in 1933

-- Talk show host Maury Povich in 1939 (age 81)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning runner Kipchoge Keino in 1940 (age 80)

-- Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1942

-- Comedian Andy Kaufman in 1949

-- Former Rolling Stones member Mick Taylor in 1949 (age 71)

-- Musician Steve Earle in 1955 (age 65)

-- Comedian Steve Harvey in 1957 (age 63)

-- Comic actor Jim Carrey in 1962 (age 58)

-- Writer Sebastian Junger in 1962 (age 58)

-- Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, in 1971 (age 49)

-- U.S. first lady Michelle Obama in 1964 (age 56)

-- Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Zooey Deschanel in 1980 (age 40)

-- Rapper Ray J, born William Ray Norwood, in 1981 (age 39)

-- Pro basketball star Dwyane Wade in 1982 (age 38)

-- DJ Calvin Harris in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Lucy Boynton in 1994 (age 26)