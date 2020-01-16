Rapper Myke Towers is shown at the fifth annual Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles last year where he told Entertainment Tonight he was ready for fatherhood. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Myke Towers has shared a photo of his first child, a son, on Instagram.

The 26-year-old rapper announced the arrival of his first child with his girlfriend of eight years on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of himself in a matching gray and green outfit holding his baby close to his chest.

Towers said in the post, "Con mi yk #sl #hbd #mt #easymoneybaby," which translates at least in part to "With my yk," though it's unclear what "yk" means. He did not provide his son's name or birth date.

Many fans congratulated the rapper on the news.

The Puerto Rican rapper is known for songs such as "Dollar," which he sings with singer Becky G in a music video.

He had spoken with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards about being ready for fatherhood.

"Every single day I'm [getting] advice, but I'm just waiting for him. I'm ready," he told ET.

Towers also teased to ET that he would name the child after his favorite rapper from New York.

From the "YK" in his Instagram post, fans guessed that his son's name could be Young King.