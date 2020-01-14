Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Suzanne Somers says she apologized to longtime friend and fellow performer Barry Manilow after publicly confirming his wedding.

The 73-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's still friends with Manilow after unintentionally outing the singer as gay in 2015.

Somers had discussed Manilow's wedding to Garry Kief during an appearance on WWHL in April 2015, prior to Manilow's public coming out.

"His husband got very mad at me," Somers told host Andy Cohen on Monday. "I said to Barry, 'I'm so sorry. But Andy, you know Andy, he puts you on the spot.' Barry said, 'It's OK.'"

"We're good," she added, before alluding that her relationship with Kief is still on the rocks.

Manilow explained his former reluctance to publicly come out in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

"It never really dawned on me [to say anything]," he said. "This is my life, we've been together for all these years. Everybody knows that we're a team. Everybody that I know knows."

Manilow told People that he kept quiet about his sexuality for years for fear of letting down fans.

"I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything," the star said.

"When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful -- strangers commenting, 'Great for you!' I'm just so grateful for it," he added.

On WWHL, Somers also discussed her celebrity life in the 1970s. She said she once turned down Frank Sinatra for a date, but then said she was lying.

Somers is known for playing Chrissy Snow on Three's Company and Carol Foster Lambert on Step by Step. She released the book A New Way to Age: The Most Cutting-Edge Advances in Antiaging this month.