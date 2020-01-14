Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Hollywood stars are showing their support for Nikkie de Jager, aka NikkieTutorials, following her coming out.

De Jager, 25, received love from singer Ariana Grande, television personality Amber Rose, actress Lena Dunham and other celebrities after coming out as transgender.

De Jager, who has over 12 million YouTube subscribers and 13 million Instagram followers, came out in an emotional video Monday.

"It is time to let go and be truly free. When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," she said. "Filming this video is scary but it feels so liberating and freeing."

De Jager encouraged fans to be themselves and live their lives without restrictions.

"Guys, we're in 2020 and if there ever was a time, the time is right now," the star said. "I am here to openly share that I am transgender. With this message I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world, who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who feel misunderstood."

"I hope that me standing up and being free, that it inspires others to do the same. To truly live your life like you want to, and the way you deserve."

De Jager posted about the video Monday on Instagram, where Grande, Rose, Dunham, dancer Maddie Ziegler, makeup guru Claudia Soare, aka Norvina, and others showed their support in the comments.

"So proud and happy for you!!!" Rose wrote.

"so so amazing," Ziegler added.

"I am so happy for you," Norvina said. "I'm so proud of you you're so beautiful I cried happy tears watching you."

De Jager said she "always lived her youth as a girl," with the support and acceptance of her mom. She was transitioning while appearing on YouTube and had fully transitioned by the time she was 19.