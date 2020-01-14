Sony has announced that PlayStation will not be a part of E3 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation will not be present at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3, for the second year in a row.

E3 is the premiere, video game industry event where leaders Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo make big announcements and showcase new games. The event is run by the Entertainment Software Association or ESA.

"After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year," Sony said in a statement.

"We will build upon our global event strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic lineup of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans," the company continued.

The ESA, in response, highlighted the new experiences coming to E3 2020.

"E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide," the ESA said.

PlayStation first skipped E3 in 2019, the first time the gaming brand was not present at the event in 24 years.

Sony has started the State of Play series in lieu of press conferences like the ones given at E3. State of Play showcases new games and is livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch.