Laura Dern appears backstage after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture for "Marriage Story" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Joaquin Phoenix was named Best Actor in a Film for "Joker" at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Alex Borstein were among the first winners announced at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Phoenix was named Best Actor in a Film for Joker, Dern won the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Marriage Story and Borstein earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Members of the Critics Choice Association voted for what it felt was the best in film and television for 2019.

Taye Diggs is hosting the event, which is airing on The CW.

Dolemite is My Name star Eddie Murphy is expected to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and Frozen II voice actress Kristen Bell will receive the #SeeHer Award.