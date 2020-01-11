Sam Mendes appears backstage after winning the award for Best Director for the film for "1917"during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Martin Scorsese attends the premiere of "The Irishman" in Los Angeles on October 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bong Joon Ho has been nominated for the DGA's Best Director honor File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bong Joon Ho, Martin Scorsese and Sam Mendes are all in the running for this year's Directors Guild of America Award for Best Director of a Theatrical Feature Film.

They will compete with Quentin Tarantino and Taika Waititi for the honor.

Ho helmed Parasite, Scorsese directed The Irishman, Mendes made 1917, Tarantino shot Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Waititi made Jojo Rabbit.

The nominees for Best Director for a First-Time Feature Film are Mati Diop for Atlantics, Alma Har'el for Honey Boy, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz for The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Up for Best Director of a TV Drama are Nicole Kassell for Watchmen, Mark Mylod for Succession, David Nutter for Game of Thrones, Miguel Sapochnik for Game of Thrones and Stephen Williams for Watchmen.

Shortlisted for Best Director of a TV Comedy are Dan Attias for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bill Hader for Barry, David Mandel for Veep, Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Daniel Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.