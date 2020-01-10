Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Harry Hains who appeared in American Horror Story and The OA, has died at the age of 27.
Hains' mother, Jane Badler, who is known for starring in the 1983 and 2009 version of V, confirmed his death on Instagram Thursday.
"On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," Badler said alongside a collection of photos of Hains.
"A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time..I will miss you Harry every day of my life," she continued.
Hains appeared in Season 5 of American Horror Story subtitled Hotel, portrayed Noah in Season 2 of The OA, starred in Sneaky Pete and in 2014 film The Surface.
Hains was also a musician known as ANTIBOY and was a model.
A funeral will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday.
