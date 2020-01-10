Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887
-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935 (age 85)
-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936
-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 81)
-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943
-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944
-- Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 75)
-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 72)
-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 76)
-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949
-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 71)
-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 67)
-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 64)
-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 61)
-- Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in 1973 (age 47)
-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 46)
-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 41)
-- Model Keyshia Ka'oir in 1985 (age 35)