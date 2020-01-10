Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced on Friday the nominees for the 23rd annual DICE Awards with Death Stranding and Control leading the way with eight nominations.

Death Stranding, from renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions, is nominated for Game of the Year, Adventure Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, two nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Character for Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) and Cliff Unger (Mads Mikkelsen), Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement.

Control, from developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games, is nominated for Game of the Year, Action Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Character for Jesse Faden (Courtney Hope), Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Story and Outstanding Technical Achievement.

Game of the Year will also be decided between Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Devil May Cry 5, Gears 5 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are nominated for Action Game of the Year while Luigi's Mansion 3, Resident Evil 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening are nominated for Adventure Game of the Year.

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game includes A Short Hike, Disco Elysium, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Untitled Goose Game and WHAT THE GOLF?

Apex Legends, Tetris 99, Wargroove, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are nominated for Online Game of the Year.

Visit the official AIAS website for a complete list of nominees.

The winners will be announced on Feb. 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas during the 2020 DICE Summit. The ceremony will be hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller for the fourth year.