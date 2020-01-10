Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A number of new gameplay modes are coming to free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends as part of the upcoming Grand Soiree Arcade event.

A gameplay trailer, released on Thursday, features Pathfinder introducing the seven new modes which will be available for two days each from Jan. 14 - 28.

The new modes include Gold Rush Duos where only gold weapons are used amongst teams of two, Third Person Mode in which a match will be played entirely from a third-person viewpoint, Armed and Dangerous where only shotguns and snipers can be used, King's Canyon After Dark where the King's Canyon map will return, Dummies Big Day where the map is filled with colorful dummies, Live Die Live where dead teammates will be be automatically respawned when the ring closes and Always Be Closing where the ring is constantly moving forward to engulf your team.

The Grand Soiree Arcade event will also offer a number of new outfits for characters Pathfinder, Octane, Bangalore, Caustic, Wattson and Crypto that will be rotated through the Apex Legends shop and can be purchased.

Apex Legends, from developer Respawn Entertainment, was released in February for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.