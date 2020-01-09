Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Liv Tyler says her dad, Steven Tyler, is a "very sweet" grandfather to her kids.

The 42-year-old actress said on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Tyler, the lead singer of Aerosmith, is sweet but not a typical grandfather.

Tyler is parent to son Milo, 15, with her ex-husband, Royston Langdon, and to twins, son Sailor and daughter Lula, 4, with her partner, Dave Gardner.

"It's interesting," Tyler said of her dad. "He's a different kind of grandfather."

"Well, granddad wears nail polish ... And more makeup than me," she added. "He's very sweet."

Tyler said her son Milo has seen Steven Tyler perform a few times but avoids the spotlight.

"He's very shy," she said of Milo. "He will have nothing to do with me as an actor, or my dad as a performer, or his dad as a performer. If my dad is performing, he will stand in the corner, with his back to the stage. It's like torture for him."

Tyler is the daughter of Steven Tyler and singer Bebe Buell, and the granddaughter of Dorothea Johnson, an etiquette expert. Tyler said Johnson tries to correct her to this day.

"I lived with her when I was a kid ... And I learned a lot from her, which now, later on in life, it really shows up, and you really appreciate. But she still tells me that I need to get my teeth straightened, and don't need any salt ... and wear gloves," Tyler said.

Tyler has been dating Gardner since 2014. In addition to Milo, Sailor and Lula, Gardner has a son, Grey, with his ex-wife Davinia Taylor. Tyler said in an interview with The Kit in 2017 that their blended family is "a bit like the Brady Bunch."

"It's a beautiful challenge, and something that evolves every day," she said.

Tyler recently appeared in the film Ad Astra and will star on the new Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star.