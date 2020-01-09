Cassie shared a photo and videos of her baby girl, Frankie, after welcoming the infant with husband Alex Fine. Screenshot via cassie/Instagram Stories

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- New mom Cassie is giving a glimpse of her baby girl's face.

The 33-year-old singer and actress shared a photo and videos of her newborn daughter, Frankie Stone, Wednesday after welcoming the infant with her husband, Alex Fine.

Cassie posted videos on Instagram Stories of Frankie napping. The infant is seen closing her eyes while wearing a cozy pink onesie.

"My whole heart @alexfine44," Cassie captioned one clip.

Cassie also shared a photo on Instagram that shows Frankie wearing a Western-inspired outfit. Fine, 25, is a professional bull rider.

Fine had posted a slideshow of photos Tuesday of himself and Frankie at his friend Peter Berg's office in Los Angeles. The pictures were taken by Cassie.

"Frankie and I took over @pberg44 office today. One of us pooped in it so technically it's ours now," Fine wrote.

Cassie gave birth to Frankie in December. She shared the new alongside a photo of her baby gripping onto one of her fingers.

"She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," Cassie wrote.

Cassie and Fine announced in June that they were expecting a baby girl. The couple got engaged in August and married at a secret wedding in Malibu, Calif., in September.

Cassie previously dated rapper and producer Diddy for more than 10 years. She is known for the singles "Me & U," "Let's Get Crazy" and "King of Hearts," and played Haven Quinn on the Fox series Empire.