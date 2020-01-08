Zoe Kravitz (R) and Karl Glusman attend the Paris premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Zoe Kravitz (R) and Karl Glusman attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Zoe Kravitz discussed her teenage insecurities and her struggle with an eating disorder in an Elle interview. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Zoe Kravitz says she remains "vigilant" about her health following her battle with bulimia.

The 31-year-old actress discussed her teenage insecurities and her struggle with an eating disorder in the February issue of Elle.

Kravitz, the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, grew up with her mom in Topanga Canyon, Calif., and moved to Miami with her dad at age 11. She recalled how the celebrity scene in Miami fueled her self-doubt.

"I didn't like my new school. I didn't feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing," Kravitz told the magazine.

"I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly," she said.

Kravitz said her discomfort affected her relationship with Nicole Kidman, her future Big Little Lies co-star, who was secretly engaged to Lenny Kravitz in 2003.

"I was a grumpy teenager with her," Kravitz said of Kidman.

Kravitz became bulimic and started therapy after her parents found out about her condition. She struggled with the eating disorder for about a decade.

"I'm okay now," Kravitz said. "But I am very vigilant. It's a disease, and I never let myself forget that."

Kravitz previously said in a 2015 interview with Complex that she became bulimic and anorexic in high school, calling the eating disorders "awful diseases."

"I think it was part of being a woman," she said. "I don't think it was about the fame, but I think it was definitely about being around that world, seeing that world. I felt pressured."

Kravitz played an anorexic woman in the 2014 film The Road Within and lost 20 pounds for the role. She weighed 90 pounds during filming, but said her perception of her body remained skewed.

"You could see my rib cage. I was just trying to lose more weight for the film but I couldn't see: You're there. Stop. It was scary," Kravitz recalled.

Kravitz will next star in the Hulu series High Fidelity, which premieres Feb. 14. The show is inspired by the Nick Horby novel, which was previously adapted as a 2000 film starring John Cusack.