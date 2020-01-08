Ray J (L) shared the first photos of Epik Ray, his baby boy with wife and "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star Princess Love. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Ray J is giving a glimpse of his newborn son with Princess Love.

The 38-year-old singer and television personality shared the first photos of Epik Ray, his baby boy with Love, his wife and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star, Tuesday on Instagram.

The pictures show baby Epik in a bassinet at the hospital. Love is also seen with the couple's 17-month-old daughter, Melody.

"God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing! To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can't express. I'm so proud of you. Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life!" Ray J captioned the post.

Ray J had announced his son's birth last week with a video of Love heading into the delivery room.

"I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you," he tweeted. "Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children."

Love shared a photo Jan. 1 on New Year's Day of baby Epik gripping onto her thumb.

"Epik Ray Norwood," she wrote.

Ray J and Love announced in August that they were expecting their second child together. The couple made headlines following the Soul Train Awards in November after Love accused Ray J of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas with Melody while eight months pregnant. Ray J denied leaving Love.

Ray J and Love married in August 2016. The couple star on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which completed a sixth season on VH1 in December.