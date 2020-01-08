ABC Entertainment and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that the 92nd Academy Awards will air Feb. 9 without a host for the second consecutive year. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Academy Awards will air without a host for a second consecutive year, ABC Entertainment announced.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour that the decision had been made together with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to forgo a celebrity host for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony Feb. 9.

The Academy confirmed the move on Twitter, with a tweet promising "stars," "performances" and "surprises," but no host.

Burke said the decision was made following the success of last year's Oscars ceremony, which was the first since 1989 to be staged without a host.

Comedian Kevin Hart had originally been slated to host the 2019 ceremony, but stepped down following controversy over the performer's old tweets, which were criticized as homophobic.