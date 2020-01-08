Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Slick Woods is recovering after experiencing an "unexpected seizure."

The 23-year-old model said in an Instagram post Wednesday that her friend, photographer Chey Allegra, saved her life after she had a seizure in the middle of the night.

Woods shared her story alongside a video of herself hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed.

"Now that I'm feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there's so many people going through way worse #staygoofy," she captioned the post.

Woods expressed her gratitude in a post on Instagram Stories.

"Just blessed to be able to still flex another day," she wrote.

Allegra called Woods the "strongest" person she knows Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"I'm not really one to put too much business out there, but this girl gave me one of the biggest scares of my life the other night and I can't thank god enough that she is okay. Strongest person I know," she wrote. "I love you @slickwoods."

Woods announced on Instagram in November that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. She subsequently told The Shade Room she is battling Stage 3 melanoma cancer.

Woods shared a video Dec. 30 of herself in a wheel chair.

"Legs numb left hand still numb," she said.

Woods is known for her modeling work with Savage X Fenty, Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein. In September 2018, she famously walked the runway for Savage X Fenty just hours before giving birth to her son, Saphir.