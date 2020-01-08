Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Lizzo volunteered at a Melbourne food bank and Metallica donated money towards relief as Australia continues to suffer from a deadly wave of wildfires.

"Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days," Foodbank Australia said on Facebook Wednesday alongside photos of Lizzo helping out while wearing an orange Foodbank vest.

"She even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support," the organization continued.

Metallica announced on Wednesday that the band has donated $750,000 to wildfire relief. The money will go towards the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria.

"We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking," Metallica said in a statement.

The wildfires have killed more than two dozen people and have burned about 24 million acres. Officials say that conditions will get worse in the coming days.