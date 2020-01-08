Sergio Garcia watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11. The golfer turns 40 on January 9. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nina Dobrev arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. The actor turns 31 on January 9. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo