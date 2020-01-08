Gaby Hoffmann attends the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. The actor turns 38 on January 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Riley attends the premiere of "Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil" at Odeon Imax Waterloo in London on October 9. The actor turns 40 on January 8. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 (age 97)

-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 87)

-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935

-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 83)

-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 82)

-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 (age 78)

-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 76)

-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947

-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 73)

-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 53)

-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 38)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 24)

-- Actor Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 20)