Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom's Royal Mail service announced Tuesday a new line of stamps centered around classic British-developed video games, including Tomb Raider.

The stamps, which will become available on Jan. 21, feature images of Elite, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout, Dizzy, Worms, Lemmings, Micro Machines and Populous.

The Tomb Raider set pays homage to main character, Lara Croft, and showcases how the treasure hunter has evolved over the years.

The stamps include images of Croft from 1996's Tomb Raider, 1998's Adventures of Lara Croft, 2000's Tomb Raider Chronicles and 2013's Tomb Raider reboot.

Postcards, stamp books and framed stamp sheets are also available for pre-order.

"She's the world's favorite video game heroine who featured in blockbuster movies -- now @TombRaider Lara Croft's among the stars on new Special Stamps," the Royal Mail said on Twitter.