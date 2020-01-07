Pink, Carey Hart and their children attend Pink's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pink (second from right) and Carey Hart (L), pictured with son Jameson (L) and daughter Willow, voiced their gratitude for their marriage and their family on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Pink and Carey Hart are feeling grateful on their 14th wedding anniversary.

The 40-year-old singer and 44-year-old former motocross competitor marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Pink shared a slideshow of photos from throughout her relationship with Hart, including pictures with the couple's two kids, daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 3.

"So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck," Pink wrote. "We've been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn't perfect, but I'm grateful it's ours. I love our family."

"Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. 'You're a real man, carey hart.' #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou #butyouresuperhot," she added.

Hart expressed his gratitude in a post on his own account.

"14 years married to this amazing woman," Hart wrote. "I'm so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family."

"Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids," he added. "I love you so much."

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, former motocross racer Ricky Carmichael and personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins were among those to congratulate Pink and Hart in the comments.

"Bring back the frosted bangs!" Johnson joked. "Congrats to you both."

"Congrats you guys. @pink you got a lot of patience sticking with this clown for 14 years. ALl the best you two," Carmichael said.

"Happy Anniversary. I love you two together. So beautiful," Jenkins added.

Pink and Hart also recently celebrated son Jameson's third birthday in December.

"You bring so much light to the world, my boy," Pink wrote in a tribute on Instagram.

"You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much," Hart said. "You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you."

Pink announced Sunday that she donated $500,000 on behalf of herself and her family to help fight the bushfires in Australia.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she said. "My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

Pink last released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April.