Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan can't wait to be a mom of two.

The 39-year-old actress and television personality discussed her pregnancy during Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of her due date.

Dewan has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum, and is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

"I'm so excited. It's been amazing," Dewan said of her pregnancy. "First pregnancy was really easy. [Everly] was a dream pregnancy. This time around -- also really great, but everything's happening faster."

"I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseas this time around," she shared. "It's a little different."

Dewan said she's been craving junk food, including chips and Taco Bell, and experiencing weird dreams.

"I had a dream the other night that I was playing hockey with a bunch of hockey players, and then all the sudden we turned into balloons and we started floating. The problem was, we couldn't keep our skates on the ice," she shared. "I woke up and was like, 'What was that?'"

Dewan announced in September that she is expecting with Kazee, her boyfriend of about a year.

"We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" she said at the time.

Kazee voiced his "absolute awe" at Dewan in an Instagram post last week.

"From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a parter in my life, a published author of #gracefullyyou, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix ... she never fails to inspire and amaze me," he wrote.

Dewan hosts the new Fox dating show Flirty Dancing and recently starred in the Netflix series Soundtrack. Kazee is an actor who has appeared on Shameless, Nashville and The Walking Dead.