Chloe Sevigny (R) and Natasha Lyonne attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Sevigny attends a Cannes International Film Festival photocall for "The Dead Don't Die" in May. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Sevigny, 45, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- American Horror Story: Hotel star Chloe Sevigny is going to be a mom.

The actress' rep confirmed Tuesday to E! News that Sevigny, 45, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic.

Us Weekly said Sevigny is due to give birth in the spring. The actress and Mackovic have been dating for over a year.

Sevigny and Mackovic were spotted Monday during a walk in New York, according to TMZ. Sevigny showed off her baby bump in a formfitting dress, and Mackovic was seen resting his hand on the actress' belly.

Sevigny has yet to address her pregnancy on social media, but gave thanks for a "fruitful year" in an Instagram post Thursday.

"So much gratitude for such a fruitful year, much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators," she wrote.

Sevigny had credited her youthful looks to not having kids in a 2016 interview with W magazine.

"I think it's not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you look so young?'" she said.

Sevigny is known for such films as Boys Don't Cry, Party Monster and Dogville and The Dead Don't Die. She also starred on the TV series Big Love, American Horror Story: Asylum and American Horror Story: Hotel.