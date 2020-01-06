Topher Grace (L) and Ashley Hinshaw attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Topher Grace (R) and Ashley Hinshaw attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Topher Grace (R) and Ashley Hinshaw are expecting another child together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Topher Grace is going to be a dad of two.

The 41-year-old actor and his wife, actress Ashley Hinshaw, are expecting their second child together.

Hinshaw showed off her baby bump in a photo Sunday on Instagram ahead of the Golden Globe Awards. The actress wore a formfitting red lace dress to the awards show.

"Does this baby make me look fat?" she captioned the post.

Grace and Hinshaw had attended the Art of Elysium celebration Saturday in Los Angeles, where Hinshaw showed her baby bump in a blue floral dress. Hinshaw cradled her growing belly as they posed for photos.

"As you can see, we're expecting our second," Grace told E! News.

Actresses Shanola Hampton, Lesli Margherita and Allison Miller were among those to congratulate Hinshaw on Instagram.

"Sooooo excited for you two! Congratulations!!!" Hampton wrote.

"Awww congrats!!!" Margherita added.

Grace and Hinshaw married in May 2016 and already have a 2-year-old daughter, Mabel Jane.

Grace is known for playing Eric Forman on That '70s Show and appeared on The Hot Zone and Black Mirror in 2019. Hinshaw played Taylor on StartUp and Lisbeth on The Arrangement.