Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, a new special featuring Columbian singer Shakira, will premiere on HBO this month.

The concert film will debut Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EST, the network announced in a press release Monday.

Shakira in Concert gives an exclusive look at Shakira's El Dorado world tour, which ran from June 2018 to November 2018. The special was filmed at one of Shakira's sold-out shows at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The concert film will show Shakira perform such hits as "Chantaje," "La Bicicleta" and "Hips Don't Lie." The special also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication Shakira puts into her performances.

"We are thrilled and proud to have Shakira as part of our growing list of A-list artists featured on our network," WarnerMedia Entertainment EVP of multicultural and brand marketing Lucina Martinez said in a statement. "This concert special will truly resonate with Shakira's global fan base, as it takes you behind the scenes of her biggest world tour yet."

Shakira in Concert premieres just two days before Shakira's halftime performance Feb. 2 at Super Bowl LIV. News broke in September that Shakira and singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will headline the show.

Lopez said on CBS Sunday Morning in December that she and Shakira will perform their own sets but team up at some point during the show.

"We're gonna do something together, for sure," Lopez said. "We haven't gotten there yet. We both just started kind of rehearsing our own songs for right now."

Shakira is the highest-selling Columbian artist of all time, with more than 80 million albums sold worldwide. She most recently released the song "Tutu (Remix)" with Camilo and Pedro Capó in October.