Brad Pitt attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and American television of 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brad Pitt attends the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Aniston attends the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Aniston attends the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sources told E! News Aniston was seen clapping, laughing and standing up for Pitt during the actor's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt joked about attention to his personal life in the speech.
"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't. 'Cause any woman I stand next to they say I'm dating," he said. "It would just be awkward."
Pitt and Aniston both attended the CAA after-party following the Golden Globes. E! News said the pair had a brief interaction during the bash.
"They said hello very quickly," a source said. "It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there."
In addition to Pitt's win, Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodalso took home Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy, while Tarantino won Best Screenplay.
Ellen DeGeneres, 'Fleabag' win at the 2020 Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres appears backstage after winning the Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tom Hanks appears backstage after winning the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Renee Zellweger appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joaquin Phoenix appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Joker" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, members of the cast of "Fleabag" appear backstage after winning the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Waller-Bridge appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bernie Taupin (L) and Elton John appear backstage after winning the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman.' Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Awkwafina appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "The Farewell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brian Cox appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Succession." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Arianne Sutner (L) and Chris Butler appear backstage after winning the award for Best Motion Picture - Animation for "Missing Link." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ramy Youssef appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "Ramy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director Quentin Tarantino appears backstage after winning the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stellan Skarsgard appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Chernobyl." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sam Mendes appears backstage after winning the award for Best Director - Motion Picture "1917." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Song Kang-ho appears backstage after winning the award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Parasite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Arquette appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Act." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brad Pitt appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hildur Gudnadottir appears backstage after winning the award for Original Score - Motion Picture for "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Taron Egerton appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Rocketman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Michelle Williams appears backstage after winning the award Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Fosse/Verdon." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Coleman appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Laura Dern appears backstage after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture for "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo