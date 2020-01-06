Michelle Williams attends the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michelle Williams (L) and Thomas Kail attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bill Hader (L) and Rachel Bilson attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The 41-year-old actor and 38-year-old actress attended the awards show Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hader smiled and put an arm around Bilson's waist as they posed for photos together. The actor wore a black tuxedo, while Bilson sported a black dress with gold embroidery and a lace bodice.

Hader was nominated for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy for his titular role in the HBO series Barry. The award went to Ramy Youssef for his role in the Hulu series Ramy.

The Golden Globes marked Hader and Bilson's first public appearance together since they were first linked in November. TMZ said in December that Bilson met Hader's family in Oklahoma over the holidays.

Hader was previously married to Maggie Carrie and has three daughters, Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5, with his ex-wife. Bilson was wed to Hayden Christensen and has a daughter, Briar Rose, 5, with the actor.

Actress Michelle Williams and director Thomas Kail also made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes. Williams, who is reportedly pregnant, wore a peach-colored, empire-waist gown, while Kail sported a black suit.

Williams won Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film for her role as dancer Gwen Verdon in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon. She supported reproductive rights in her acceptance speech.

"I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me ... And I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose," the actress said.

"To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children," she added. "So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest."

News broke last week that Williams and Kail are engaged and expecting their first child together. Williams already has a daughter, Matilda, 14, with her late ex-boyfriend, actor Heath Ledger.