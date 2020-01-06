Awkwafina has been nominated for the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star award, along with Kaitlyn Dever. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Awkwafina and Kaitlyn Dever are among the nominees for the 2020 BAFTA EE Rising Star Award, which honors new talent.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Micheal Ward and Jack Lowden also were nominated, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Monday.

The winner isselected by the public and will be announced during the EE British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 2. The full list of nominees for the ceremony will be announced Tuesday.

James McAvoy, Shia LaBeouf, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright previously won the award.

"It is truly an honor to be nominated for the EE Rising Star award. I'm grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and that I am able to share this recognition with so many other talented actors and actresses," Awkwafina said in a statement.

Awkwafina won Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Farewell at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Dever was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in Unbelievable.