Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Australian actor Tom Long has died of encephalitis after a long battle with blood cancer, his wife Rebecca Fleming said. He was 51.

Best known for his roles on the TV shows SeaChange and Young Lions, as well as in the films The Dish and Two Hands, the star was deemed cancer-free five months ago, The Sydney Morning Herald said.

He was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

Fleming told the newspaper Long was "really at peace and in his home" when he died Saturday.

"Gratitude is our way of getting through this," she said. "Gratitude for all these amazing experiences with people who have cared for Tom and the lessons we've learnt along the way. Tom's mindset was always really positive because he felt really supported ... by the Australian people and our community."

The Hollywood Reporter said Long was born in Boston to Australian parents, but spent most of his life in Australia.

His final acting credit was in the TV comedy, Woodley.

In addition to Fleming, Long is also survived by his son Ariel from a previous relationship.