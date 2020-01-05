Comedian Ramy Youssef, seen here at Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in July, won the trophy for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his work in "Ramy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, seen here with her Emmy Awards, won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag" at Golden Globes. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his work in "The Loudest Voice" on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Russell Crowe, Ramy Youssef, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Stellan Skarsgard were among the first winners at the Golden Globe Awards gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Crowe won the statuette for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his performance in The Loudest Voice. He skipped the ceremony due to the bushfires in his home country of Australia.

Congratulations to Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - The Loudest Voice. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1L7xP9sKRT— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Moments after Crowe's name was read, Ramy Youssef picked up the trophy for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his work in Ramy.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge scored the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Fleabag and Skarsard took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Chernobyl.

Succession was deemed Best TV Drama and Parasite was voted Best Foreign Language Film.

The Globes honor excellence in film and television. Winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is hosting the event, which is airing on NBC.

Congratulations to Ramy Youssef (@ramy) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ramy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/idWiAoA3Kk— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Awards presenters include Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Harvey Keitel, Ewan McGregor, Annette Bening, Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson and Glenn Close.