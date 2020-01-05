Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan married professional baseball player Michael Kopech in Florida on Saturday.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," the bride told E! News. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Morgan, 27, wore a white, beaded, long-sleeved gown, while the 23-year-old White Sox pitcher chose an off-white suit for the occasion.

Riverdale cast members Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were among the 40 guests at what one source told People.com was a "stunning ceremony and reception" at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, south of Miami.

In the hours leading up to the service, Morgan posted an image on her Instagram Story account of her feet clad in white and rhinestone sneakers that said "Bride."

Another photo showed her dogs with a sign reading, "My hoomans are getting hitched."

The couple announced in July they had gotten engaged after about a year of dating.