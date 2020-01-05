Bradley Cooper performs at the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 23, 2017, in Somerset, England. The actor turns 45 on January 5. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Marilyn Manson attends the premiere of the motion picture fantasy "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 8, 2017. The singer turns 51 on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779

-- U.S. baseball executive/Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864

-- Artist Yves Tanguy in 1900

-- Actor George Reeves in 1914

-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917

-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president/1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928 (age 92)

-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932

-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 82)

-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 79)

-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 89)

-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 61)

-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Vinnie Jones in 1965 (age 55)

-- Dancer/TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba in 1968 (age 52)

-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 42)

-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 33)