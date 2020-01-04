Michael Stipe arrives on the red carpet at the 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on November 2, 2016, in New York City. The singer turns 60 on January 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 93)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930 (age 90)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 83)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 77)

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 66)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 62)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 57)

-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 22)

-- Actor Jaeden Lieberher in 2003 (age 17)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 15)