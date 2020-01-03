Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Twilight actor Jackson Rathbone is a dad of three.

Rathbone, 35, confirmed Thursday on Instagram that he welcomed his third child with his wife, Sheila Hafsadi.

Rathbone posted a photo with the newborn infant but did not share the baby's sex or name. He captioned the picture with "dad x 3 =" and a smiley face emoji with three hearts.

Nikki Reed, who co-starred with Rathbone in the Twilight films, and actor Xander Berkeley were among those to congratulate Rathbone and Hafsadi in the comments.

"Ah! We love you guys!!!! Congrats!!! Also, how do all of your babies have the same face?!" Reed wrote.

"Well there ya go! Another cute baby from those two cute baby makers down in Austin!" Berkeley added.

Rathbone and Hafsadi are also parents to 7-year-old son Monroe and 3-year-old daughter Presley. Rathbone shared a family photo with Hafsadi and their kids on Thanksgiving in November.

Rathbone and Reed played siblings Jasper and Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movies. Reed was a bridesmaid in the couple's 2013 wedding and is godmother to their son Monroe.

"He's the most fabulous, gorgeous little boy on the planet. It's insane," Reed said of Monroe in an interview with People in 2013. "I see him all the time. We're practically neighbors, and it's important for us to spend time together so he knows me, so we're always together."

Since Twilight, Rathbone has appeared in the film Samson and the TV series White Collar, Finding Carter and The Last Ship. His Twilight co-star Peter Facinelli got engaged to Lily Anne Harrison this week.