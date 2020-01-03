Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ricki Lake is feeling "free" after sharing her experience with hair loss.

The 51-year-old actress and television personality discussed her decision to shave her head and go public about her struggle with hair loss during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

Lake expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans, some of whom are also experiencing hair loss.

"This was personal," Lake said of her story. "I'm overwhelmed by the reaction. I was really scared people were going to say mean things."

"This has been something that has plagued me for so, so long. It was my secret, and I'm an open book," she added. "I was just at the end of my rope; it had gotten too difficult to manage."

Lake said sharing her story has made her feel like a weight has been lifted off of her shoulders.

"I feel like I can finally be truly me," she said. "Actually, I don't think I look that bad."

Lake is happy to be a "beacon of hope" for people, although she said it wasn't what she "set out to do" by going public.

"This was my own personal thing," she said. "This is some ways is the bravest thing I've done, and I've gone through a lot."

"I feel like I've been set free," she added. "I feel like I'm ready to take on anything after this."

Lake thanked GMA host Robin Roberts in an Instagram post Friday following her appearance on the show. Roberts shaved her head and would go wigless during her battle with cancer.

"Robin Roberts, so much love and admiration for you. Thank you for being the person to help me tell my story. My hope is that by sharing my truth is inspires anyone suffering from hair loss for any reason to love who they see in the mirror regardless," Lake wrote. "As women we need to continue to support each other and continue to redefine what is beauty."

Lake originally shared her story and debuted her shaved head Thursday on Instagram.

"I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life," she said. "It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things. There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal about it."

Lake played Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray, and said her hair "was never the same" after undergoing chemical processing and teasing for the movie. She also believes dieting, hormonal birth control, genetics and other factors contributed to her hair loss.

"I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in," Lake said.

Lake told People in 2016 that her hair "never recovered" after being treated with peroxide for Hairspray. She said the bleaching and teasing made her hair end up like "cotton candy."

Lake made a cameo in NBC's production of Hairspray Live! in 2016 and competed as the Raven in The Masked Singer Season 1 this year.