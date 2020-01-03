Musician Jarvis Cocker will be releasing his new book in October. Photo by Kote/EPA

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jarvis Cocker's book titled This Book is a Song will be released on Oct. 1.

The release date was confirmed by Amazon. Penguin imprint Jonathan Cape acquired the rights to the book in 2017.

This Book is a Song will feature the musician exploring the subject of creativity.

Cocker, the former Pulp frontman, previously published a lyric collection titled Mother Brother Lover in 2011.

Cocker released in December a new version of his 2006 song "Running the World" around the U.K. general election.

A campaign was started by fans to get "Running the World" to the top of the music charts by Christmas as a form of protest against the newly elected Conservative government. The song currently sits at No. 87.

Cocker has said that he will be donating all proceeds from "Running the World" to homeless charity Shelter.

"If you thought things had changed/ Friend, you'd better think again. Bluntly put, in the fewest of words/ [Expletive] are still ruling the world," Cocker sings on the track.