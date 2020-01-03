Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau 'taking a break' months after wedding

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are "taking a break" five months after their highly publicized wedding.

The YouTube stars said Thursday on Instagram that they're stepping back from their relationship to focus on their own lives.

Mongeau, 21, shared a photo of herself with Paul and their dog, Thor. She said she and Paul were writing their posts about the break while together in the same room.

"i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did," Mongeau wrote.

"i'm grateful to know throughout this i've made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me," she added. "here's to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything!"

Paul, 22, shared the same picture and similar sentiments on his own account.

"as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we're literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems," Paul wrote.

"I wouldn't change anything that happened.. we're best friends and right now it's best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds," he said. "the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating 'what happened' we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves."

Paul and Mongeau married at a $500,000 wedding in Las Vegas in July. Mongeau later said the marriage wasn't legally binding, enforcing many people's belief that Mongeau and Paul's relationship is fake.

Mongeau said in an emotional video Sunday that she "lost" herself in her relationship with Paul.

"This year is coming to a close and I'm just not happy. I'm so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye and I've done so much pretending that I don't care what I do," Mongeau said.

"i loved Jake so much; I still do... But I did so much of being the cool girl and not caring because I wanted to do life with this person," she added. "I think I put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself, and that's not his fault."

Mongeau said the couple's wedding was a negative turning point in their relationship. She said the wedding left her "clinging" and willing to do anything to make the marriage work, including having an open relationship.

"I was the one green-lighting everything because I just wanted to make him happy. And letting it kill me," Mongeau said.

Paul and Mongeau were first linked in May following Mongeau's split from actress Bella Thorne. Paul is the brother of fellow YouTube star Logan Paul and has over 19.7 million subscribers on YouTube, while Mongeau has over 5.1 million subscribers.