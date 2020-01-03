Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to take place live on Sunday from Beverly Hills.
Marriage Story leads the pack with six nominations followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five.
Joker, The Two Popes, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable each earned four nominations.
How to watch
Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. EDT on E! The ceremony will then air live at 8 p.m. EDT.
Where: Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills
Network: NBC
Online, live: The NBC app or NBC.com
Host: Comedian Ricky Gervais is hosting the awards show for a fifth and final time.
Presenters: Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson and Glenn Close.
Top Nominees
Best Drama Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Comedy or Musical Film
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho Parasite
Sam Mendes 1917
Todd Phillips Joker
Martin Scorsese The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Jonathan Price The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan Little Women
Charlize Theron Bombshell
Renee Zellweger Judy
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film
Daniel Craig Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton Rocketman
Eddie Murphy Dolemite is My Name
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film
Ana de Armas Knives Out
Awkwafina The Farewell
Cate Blanchett Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein Booksmart
Emma Thompson Late Night
Best TV Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best TV Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Brian Cox Succession
Kit Harington Game of Thrones
Rami Malek Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies The Crown
Billy Porter Pose
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
Olivia Colman The Crown
Jodie Comer Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show
Best Actor in a TV Comedy
Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader Barry
Ben Platt The Politician
Paul Rudd Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef Ramy
Best Actress in a TV Comedy
Christina Applegate Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst On Becoming a God in South Florida
Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag