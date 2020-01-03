Awkwafina is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for "The Farewell" at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Film for "Marriage Story" at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ricky Gervais will be hosting the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to take place live on Sunday from Beverly Hills.

Marriage Story leads the pack with six nominations followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five.

Joker, The Two Popes, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable each earned four nominations.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. EDT on E! The ceremony will then air live at 8 p.m. EDT.

Where: Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills

Network: NBC

Online, live: The NBC app or NBC.com

Host: Comedian Ricky Gervais is hosting the awards show for a fifth and final time.

Presenters: Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson and Glenn Close.

Top Nominees

Best Drama Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Comedy or Musical Film

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho Parasite

Sam Mendes 1917

Todd Phillips Joker

Martin Scorsese The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Jonathan Price The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan Little Women

Charlize Theron Bombshell

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film

Daniel Craig Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton Rocketman

Eddie Murphy Dolemite is My Name

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film

Ana de Armas Knives Out

Awkwafina The Farewell

Cate Blanchett Where'd You Go, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein Booksmart

Emma Thompson Late Night

Best TV Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Brian Cox Succession

Kit Harington Game of Thrones

Rami Malek Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies The Crown

Billy Porter Pose

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Olivia Colman The Crown

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader Barry

Ben Platt The Politician

Paul Rudd Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst On Becoming a God in South Florida

Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag