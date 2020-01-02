Jan. 2 (UPI) -- WWE stars Charlotte Flair and United States Champion Andrade are engaged, the couple confirmed on Instagram.

Andrade kicked off the New Year by proposing to Charlotte Flair. Both grapplers uploaded engagement photos that were taken on a boat.

"I feel so special. @andradealmas #happynewyear Love you bae," Charlotte Flair said while smiling next to Andrade.

"Happy New Year everyone!! I'm so happy I love you mi #wooo #felizanonuevo #elidolo #thequeen," Andrade said alongside a photo of himself having a glass of champagne next to his fiancee.

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's top performers and is the daughter of Hall of Famer and living legend Ric Flair.

Andrade recently won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio during a non-televised event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The champ is aided by his on-screen manager Zelina Vega.

"Congratulations to my beautiful daughter @mscharlottewwe and an awesome young man @andradecienwwe on their engagement! So happy, so proud! What a way to start 2020!" Ric Flair said on Twitter.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are the latest WWE couple to become engaged following Seth Rollins and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch in August.