Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sony has announced that Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday to Feb. 3.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection includes the first three games in the Uncharted series from developer Naughty Dog including Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.

The first three Uncharted games originally appeared on the PlayStation 3. The Nathan Drake Collection brought the titles over to the PlayStation 4 with developer Bluepoint Games improving the graphics.

Uncharted follows the adventures of Nathan Drake as he explores lost ruins and obtains ancient relics.

Goat Simulator, from Coffee Stain Studios, tasks players with launching goats across a city to see how much destruction can be caused. The comedic title also features a space level.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for PlayStation 4 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator will be available to download for subscribers from Jan. 7 to Feb. 3.

Sony, for December, offered PlayStation Plus members Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross -- The Official Videogame. The last day to download both titles is Monday.

An Uncharted film starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor and friend Sully, is in development. The film recently lost director Travis Knight.