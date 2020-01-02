Scarlett Johansson will present an award Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie and James Bond actor Daniel Craig are among the presenters for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday on Twitter that Robbie, 29, and Craig, 51, will present awards at the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also presenting are Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig and Glenn Close.

"The HFPA is proud to announce our first presenters for the 77th #GoldenGlobes," the organization tweeted. "@Ana_d_Armas, @PierceBrosnan, and Tim Allen will join many more this Sunday for Hollywood's Party of the Year!"

"The HFPA is also proud to announce Margot Robbie and Harvey Keitel as #GoldenGlobes presenters!" the association added.

Robbie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Kayla Pospisil in the movie Bombshell. The film, which opened in theaters in December, centers on the women who accused Fox News founder Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

Craig is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role as Benoit Blanc in the film Knives Out. The film opened in November and co-stars Evans and de Armas.

Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story and The Irishman lead the nominations.