Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Charlie Noxon, the son of Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, has died at the age of 20.

Charlie Noxon died following an on-mountain ski accident on New Year's Eve in Park City, Utah, police and Vail Resorts confirmed to Page Six.

Park City Ski Patrol responded to the incident with Charlie Noxon pronounced as deceased by Airmed. The incident took place on the Canyons Village side of the Park City Mountain Resort.

"Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," PCMR vice president and chief operating officer Mike Goar said in a statement.

Charlie Noxon was on vacation with his father Christopher Noxon and two siblings.

"Charlie was brilliant, kind, funny, sensitive and loving," Christopher Noxon said in a statement to CNN. "He was keenly interested in and deeply curious about the world around him from the time he was a small child. People describe people as brilliant -- but Charlie was truly brilliant."

"We will miss his sweet smile, piercing questions and big heart. We already do," he continued.

Kohan and Christopher Noxon divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. Kohan is also known as the creator of Weeds.