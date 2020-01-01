Stacy London confirms Cat Yezbak romance: 'I used to date men. Now I date her'

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Fashion guru Stacy London confirmed on Instagram that musician and businesswoman Cat Yezbak has been her girlfriend for more than a year.

"2019 has been a crazy year for lots of reasons. This 1st year of coping with grief and a lot of unforeseen health issues was, at times, such a truly dark place to be. But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year," London wrote in a post Tuesday.

The former co-host of What Not to Wear and The View contributor went on to say her family and friends have long known about Yezbak, but the couple stayed out of the spotlight due to their desire for privacy.

"I want to be clear here that with Cat I felt I owed us the chance to be private since this is my first serious relationship with a woman and I'm sure there will be some hoo ha about that. But I would never hide her out of shame," London said.

"It's really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say 'I'm dating a woman' with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that. Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere," she added. "I fell in love, truly in love, with this beautiful, sexy, kind soul and I won't apologize for that but I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY. It's one thing to SAY Love is Love. It's another thing to say Love is Passion and Devotion and Sex and mean it without shame or prejudice when talking about the same sex. So I used to date men. Now I date her."

In February 2018, London wrote an essay for Refinery29 about her financial and health troubles, revealing she was also suffering from clinical depression and anxiety after spinal surgery.

The Truth About Style and former Vogue fashion editor has also spoken candidly in the past about her battle with psoriasis, an immune-mediated skin disease.