Trending Stories

Stacy London confirms Cat Yezbak romance: 'I used to date men. Now I date her'
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Elin Nordegren, Christine Lagarde
YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach mourns baby boy's death
Google celebrates New Year's Day 2020 with a Doodle
Comedian Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick; Lily Tomlin officiates
Photo Gallery

 
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year
Latest News

New Year's Eve flooding kills 16, displaces thousands in Jakarta
Mariah Carey is first artist to top the U.S. song chart in four decades
Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77
Pompeo delays trip to Ukraine due to rising tensions in Iraq
Study measures river ice loss caused by global warming
 
