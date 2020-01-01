Mariah Carey is first artist to top the U.S. song chart in four decades

Mariah Carey performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York City on Tuesday. Her modern Christmas classic "All I want for Christmas is You" is the first No. 1 song of 2020, making Carey the first-ever artist to have topped the U.S. song chart in four decades. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer Mariah Carey has become the first artist to secure a No.1 song in the United States in four decades, as her hit song "All I What for Christmas is You" maintains its hold at the top of the list into 2020.

Carey has had at least one song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the 1990s, the 2000s, the 2010s and now the 2020s, according to Billboard.

Her classic Christmas hit, first released in 1994, has sat at the top of the chart for a third straight week, buoyed by the release in mid-December of a new music video for the 26-year-old song, which has raked in more than 31 million views.

The song topped the streaming songs charts for a fourth consecutive week with 72.2 million U.S. streams in the week ending Dec. 26, according to Billboard citing Nielsen Music data.

The 72 million streams also make it one of eight songs to hit that marker in a week, it said.

The song first snagged the chart's No. 1 spot two weeks ago, becoming only the second Christmas song to top the chart since "The Chipmunk Song" reigned supreme in the late 1950s.

Only eight other artists have ever had hit songs in three decades, including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Usher.