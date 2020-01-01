Google celebrates New Year's Day 2020 with a Doodle

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Google's New Year's Day 2020 Doodle features Froggy, the weather frog, looking forward in the new year.

Froggy gazes out at the sky in the drawing. Google's New Year's Eve Doodle featured Froggy taking in some fireworks.

The character, drawn by artist Sophie Daio, is well known to those who look up the weather on Google Search on their cell phones.

Google said that today Froggy is "PONDering his new year's resolutions!"

There have been many festive Google Doodles this winter, including a snow globe Doodle and a candle Doodle.