Comedian Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick; Lily Tomlin officiates

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Comedian Kathy Griffin married her longtime beau Randy Bick in California early Thursday.

Grace & Frankie star Lily Tomlin officiated the service.

"The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear," Griffin tweeted along with a video of part of the wedding.

Griffin, 59, wore a white, short-sleeved dress with a blue belt and carried a bouquet of red roses for the occasion.

The groom and officiant wore dark suits.

The couple announced their engagement a few hours before tying the knot.

The New York Post said they dated on and off since 2011.

Griffin is an Emmy and Grammy winner known for her TV show My Life on the D-List and her hosting appearances with Anderson Cooper on CNN's New Year's Eve specials from 2009 until 2016.

She was replaced by Andy Cohen in 2017 when the network canceled her contract for participating in a photo shoot that featured her holding up a bloody, decapitated head resembling U.S. President Donald Trump.

Griffin was widely condemned for the stunt and lost several endorsement deals because of it.