America Ferrera expecting baby No. 2

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Superstore star America Ferrera announced on Instagram she is pregnant with her second child.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch. Pic by @mnp_elpaso," the actress captioned an outdoor photo of her showing off her sweater-clad baby bump.

Her filmmaker husband

is smiling up at her adoringly as he kneels in snow in front her and their son Sebastian -- who will turn 2 in May -- is gently touching her belly.

Ferrera, 35, and Williams, 38, have been married since 2011.

The actress is also known for her roles in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and How to Train Your Dragon movies. She also starred in the TV show Ugly Betty.